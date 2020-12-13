Lingo Cards

Tequiology =

Quotes

In the face of our current global climate emergency, we need to foster forms of technological development that emphasize living with dignity, not infinite economic growth as an end in itself. We must focus on technologies based on collaborative labor more than on competition. As peoples of Abya Yala, we’re experienced in this strategy, which I call tequiology. If the world were to listen to the people of Abya Yala and adopt this new tequiological vision, we could perhaps escape the digestive system that so threatens our world’s climate and endangers human life.

A modest proposal to save the world – @risingvoices @YasnayaEG

Planeta