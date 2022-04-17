Texas’ Great Springs Trail

News from Texas-based Great Springs Project:

Key Links

Great Springs Project (GSP) – greatspringsproject.org – through partnership and bold initiative, is creating a network of spring-to-spring trails and protected natural areas over the Edwards Aquifer between San Antonio and Austin. The Great Springs Project envisions a national park-scale corridor of protected lands between the densely urban areas of Austin and San Antonio over the Edwards Aquifer recharge and contributing zones. This green corridor will be connected by a network of trails, linking four of Texas’ Great Springs: Barton Springs, San Marcos Springs, Comal Springs, and San Antonio Springs. The project envisions unifying existing local efforts to address the most critical water, land, wildlife, and public health challenges facing the Central Texas region.

Headlines

Economic Benefits Report

With the expert guidance of Alta Planning + Design and National Park Service, Great Springs Project is proud to present the Economic Benefits Report for the trail from the Alamo to the Capitol to quantify the financial return from the 100+-mile trail network and 50,000 conserved acres of land in the GSP corridor. The report includes economic, health, environmental, and transportation cost savings as well as climate change data including carbon sequestration.

The analysis estimated the number of bicycle and pedestrian trips that would take place on the trail system; approximated the corresponding reduction in vehicle trips and vehicle-miles travelled (VMT); assessed the potential benefits that would accrue once the entire trail system is constructed; and assessed the ecosystem services benefits associated with land conservation adjacent to the trail corridor.In total, it was estimated that the proposed trail system and related land conservation efforts could generate $55.9 million in annual benefits, organized around the following categories:

Economic Benefits: includes estimated spending from non-local visitors to the trail on goods, services, and lodging

includes estimated spending from non-local visitors to the trail on goods, services, and lodging Transportation Benefits: includes reductions in vehicle miles traveled and the associated reduction in congestion, collision, roadway maintenance costs, and emissions (CO2, NOx, SOx, and particulate matter)

includes reductions in vehicle miles traveled and the associated reduction in congestion, collision, roadway maintenance costs, and emissions (CO2, NOx, SOx, and particulate matter) Health Benefits: includes increased physical activity and decreased healthcare costs

includes increased physical activity and decreased healthcare costs Land & Water Benefits: includes the ecosystem services benefits related to land and water conservation and carbon sequestration benefits from land conservation

