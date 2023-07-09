Photo: Weaving by Porfirio Hernández Alavez (Some rights reserved)

Textile = a type of cloth or woven fabric

Translating: Any tips on the proper care of beautiful textiles? What can and cannot be cleaned in the washing machine?

Spanish: ¿Algún consejo sobre el cuidado adecuado de hermosos textiles? ¿Qué se puede y qué no se puede limpiar en la lavadora?

French: Des conseils pour bien entretenir les beaux textiles ? Qu’est-ce qui peut et ne peut pas être nettoyé dans la machine à laver?

Swedish: Har du några tips om hur man sköter vackra textilier? Vad kan och får inte rengöras i tvättmaskinen?

