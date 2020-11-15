home 2020, USA Thanksgiving Travel 2020

Thanksgiving Travel 2020

Thursday, November 26, 2020 is Thanksgiving in the USA, one of the most popular times for domestic travel. This year, due to the COVID19 Pandemic, travel numbers will be much lower.

Questions

  • How does the COVID19 Pandemic change Thanksgiving travel?
  • Are there any special virtual events taking place this Thanksgiving?

Food Questions

  • What are your fave foodie items?
  • Is there curbside delivery?

Headlines
Want to gather with family for Thanksgiving? You should start quarantining now.
West Coast states issue travel advisory ahead of Thanksgiving week
How to have a safer — but not safe — pandemic Thanksgiving

Football
Why do the Cowboys and Lions play Thanksgiving NFL games every year?

