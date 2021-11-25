Thanksgiving Travel 2021

Photo: Ron Mader, Pies on Sale at Smith’s

Thursday, November 25, 2021 is Thanksgiving in the USA, one of the most popular times for domestic travel. This year marks the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, travel numbers will be higher than 2020 but lower than 2019.

Questions

How does the COVID19 Pandemic change Thanksgiving travel? = ¿Cómo cambia la pandemia COVID19 los viajes de Acción de Gracias?

Are there any special virtual events taking place this Thanksgiving? =¿Hay algún evento virtual especial que se lleve a cabo este Día de Acción de Gracias?

Food Questions

What are your fave foodie items this year and why? = ¿Cuáles son sus alimentos favoritos para los amantes de la comida este año y por qué?

What are the options for curbside pickup and home delivery? = ¿Cuáles son las opciones para la recogida en la acera y el hogar?

Embedded Tweets

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving. https://t.co/RVuKA3a7hH — Indian Country Today (@IndianCountry) November 5, 2021

TRAVELING? Today and tomorrow are the busiest travel days at McCarran Int'l Airport. There are some things you need to know if you're flying out of Las Vegas.https://t.co/na5bgAldwD — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) November 23, 2021

Our newest tradition begins at the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®! 🌟🦃 Louisiana's Celebration Gator represents a little taste of our state's great diversity–So what is your favorite Louisiana celebration? 🎉🐊



Don't forget–Parades rolls Thursday ⏰ 9 AM on 📺 NBC! pic.twitter.com/gM5xR3rrdn — Louisiana Travel (@LouisianaTravel) November 23, 2021

TSA expects nearly 20 million passengers during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday travel, from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 28. In order to best prepare for a safe, efficient travel experience, we offer these tips for passengers. Read more: https://t.co/k9ttpf2J2E pic.twitter.com/GkhRLsGd6J — AFA-CWA (@afa_cwa) November 18, 2021

Headlines

What Really Happened at the First Thanksgiving? The Wampanoag Side of the Tale – Indian Country Today

A Wampanoag retelling of Thanksgiving

Planeta