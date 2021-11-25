Thanksgiving Travel 2021

Photo: Ron Mader, Pies on Sale at Smith’s
Thursday, November 25, 2021 is Thanksgiving in the USA, one of the most popular times for domestic travel. This year marks the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, travel numbers will be higher than 2020 but lower than 2019.
Questions
- How does the COVID19 Pandemic change Thanksgiving travel? = ¿Cómo cambia la pandemia COVID19 los viajes de Acción de Gracias?
- Are there any special virtual events taking place this Thanksgiving? =¿Hay algún evento virtual especial que se lleve a cabo este Día de Acción de Gracias?
Food Questions
- What are your fave foodie items this year and why? = ¿Cuáles son sus alimentos favoritos para los amantes de la comida este año y por qué?
- What are the options for curbside pickup and home delivery? = ¿Cuáles son las opciones para la recogida en la acera y el hogar?
Embedded Tweets
Headlines
What Really Happened at the First Thanksgiving? The Wampanoag Side of the Tale – Indian Country Today
A Wampanoag retelling of Thanksgiving
Planeta