Thanksgiving Travel 2022

Photo: Smith’s Supermarket Pies (Some rights reserved)

Thursday, November 24, 2022 is Thanksgiving in the USA, one of the most popular times for domestic travel. This year travel numbers will be as high as 2019, the year before the COVID19 Pandemic.

Headlines

Elsewhere on the Web

Questions

How does the COVID19 Pandemic change Thanksgiving travel? = ¿Cómo cambia la pandemia COVID19 los viajes de Acción de Gracias?

Are there any special virtual events taking place this Thanksgiving? =¿Hay algún evento virtual especial que se lleve a cabo este Día de Acción de Gracias?

What are your fave foodie items this year and why? = ¿Cuáles son sus alimentos favoritos para los amantes de la comida este año y por qué?

Planeta