Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

2022 USA

Thanksgiving Travel 2022

ByRon Mader

Nov 24, 2022
Photo: Smith’s Supermarket Pies (Some rights reserved)

Thursday, November 24, 2022 is Thanksgiving in the USA, one of the most popular times for domestic travel. This year travel numbers will be as high as 2019, the year before the COVID19 Pandemic.

Headlines
This Thanksgiving, people are traveling as if they never heard the word ‘recession’
Consider making less food and composting leftovers this Thanksgiving, experts say
There Is No War On Christmas — But There Is One On Thanksgiving – Politico
What Really Happened at the First Thanksgiving? The Wampanoag Side of the Tale – ICT
A Wampanoag retelling of Thanksgiving – ICT

Elsewhere on the Web
White House Proclamation
Thanksgiving Travel Ticks Up, Just Shy of Pre-Pandemic Levels – AAA

Questions

  • How does the COVID19 Pandemic change Thanksgiving travel? = ¿Cómo cambia la pandemia COVID19 los viajes de Acción de Gracias?
  • Are there any special virtual events taking place this Thanksgiving? =¿Hay algún evento virtual especial que se lleve a cabo este Día de Acción de Gracias?
  • What are your fave foodie items this year and why? = ¿Cuáles son sus alimentos favoritos para los amantes de la comida este año y por qué?

Planeta

Thanksgiving
Plymouth 2020

By Ron Mader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

2022 USA

Thanksgiving Travel 2022

Nov 24, 2022 Ron Mader
2022 Australia Headlines

Macquarie Dictionary’s Word of the Year: 2022

Nov 23, 2022 Ron Mader
Parks USA

Grand Canyon National Park

Nov 23, 2022 Ron Mader
Indigenous USA

Native American Heritage Month

Nov 23, 2022 Guest Contributor