Photo: Melody Ayres-Griffiths, Turkey

Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated in the United States and Canada as a day of giving thanks for the blessing of the harvest. (Other harvest celebrations include Day of the Dead).

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States and on the second Monday of October in Canada. Traditional foods include cranberries, green beans, and turkey.

Commercially, the Friday after Thanksgiving in the USA is called Black Friday.

In the one of the cooler bits of news, REI closes its stores Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, inviting staff, clients and well, anyone else in the world to #OptOutside. So, yes, let’s take this Thanksgiving spirit outside where it belongs as tribute to the harvest season.

Food

How to carve a turkey

How to soften brown sugar

Indigenous Connections



Planeta.com