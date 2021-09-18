TheBioCon 2021

Poster

Perth, Western Australia – Spotlight on 2021’s Biodiversity Conference. Hashtag: #TheBioCon

Background

Western Australia has eight out of Australia’s 15 declared biodiversity hotspots and one of the highest rates of new species discovery in the world. It is rich in mineral, oil and gas resources, with a significant agricultural sector and ever spreading urban sprawl. In addition, fire regimes are changing across the State.

These factors erode the natural resilience of ecosystems across wide regions and have a profound impact on the delicate balance of these unique biodiversity hotspots.

This Conference brings together researchers and practitioners across academia, government, industry and community to share scientific knowledge, biodiversity informatics and best practice in biodiversity conservation. From the local focus, this event promises the synergistic benefits that come from collective forward thinking.

This Conference is jointly supported and run by all five WA Universities, the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, the WA Biodiversity Science Institute and eLife.

We acknowledge the Whadjuk People of the Noongar Nation as the Traditional Owners of the Perth region and thank them and their community for their continuing stewardship of Country. We pay our respect to all Indigenous Australians, their cultures, and to Elders past and present.

