Third Space

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords
Third Space = A place that is not home nor office but used for social bridging

Examples of third places are environments including cafes, churches, public libraries, markets, and parks.

Also called: Third Place

Quotes
The corporate office or home are the two polar options for work, and I think what is missing is this third space in which we predict a growth.- Philip Rose, The changing nature of work – FutureTensehttp://unwork.com@unwork

Making friends in your neighbourhood through “third places”

Third place
Third_Space_Theory

The Value of Place
Social Bridging
Weak Ties
Responsible Travel Week

