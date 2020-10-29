Buzzwords

Third Space = A place that is not home nor office but used for social bridging

Examples of third places are environments including cafes, churches, public libraries, markets, and parks.

Also called: Third Place

The corporate office or home are the two polar options for work, and I think what is missing is this third space in which we predict a growth.- Philip Rose, The changing nature of work – FutureTensehttp://unwork.com – @unwork

