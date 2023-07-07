Logo

Planeta.com is joining Threads – threads.net/@planeta. We are learning how to use this in a manner that engages with our readers / viewers / listeners / threaderers. // Planeta.com se une a Threads — threads.net/@planeta. Estamos aprendiendo cómo usar esto de una manera que interactúe con nuestros lectores/espectadores/oyentes/enhebradores.

Wikipedia: Threads is an online social media and social networking service owned by American technology company Meta Platforms. Within 24 hours of its launch, the social network reached 30 million registered users. The app functions similarly to Twitter and has been referred to as a “Twitter killer”. On Threads, users can post text, images and videos, reply to posts by others, and like posts. The app is available on iOS and Android.

Questions // Preguntas

Can threads be embedded on other websites? // ¿Se pueden incrustar Threads en otros sitios web?

How is the word ‘threads’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous words during the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. // ¿Cómo se traduce ‘hilos’ a otros idiomas? Puntos de bonificación para las lenguas indígenas durante la Década Internacional de las Lenguas Indígenas.

Digital Literacy Quiz Questions

Have you created an account on Threads? = ¿Has creado una cuenta en Threads?

Does your profile feature a helpful bio? = ¿Tu perfil incluye una biografía útil?

Threads Faves

Headlines

Official Spin

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

Stray Notes

Get stuck in and tell your friends you were there from the start! // ¡Anímate y cuéntales a tus amigos que estuviste allí desde el principio!

