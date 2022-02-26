Logo

One of our faves: the Ticha Project – ticha.haverford.edu – connects educators and activists, analog and digital, past and present via a collection of colonial-period Zapotec resources including transcribed texts, translations, and linguistic analyses. Hashtag: #TichaProject

Official spin: Ticha allows users to access and explore many interlinked layers of texts from a corpus of Colonial Valley Zapotec manuscripts and printed books, including images of the original documents, transcriptions, translations, and linguistic analysis, including morphological interlinearization. Ticha seeks to make this corpus of Colonial Zapotec texts accessible to scholars in diverse fields, Zapotec community members, and the general public.

2022 Conference

Public, Access, and the Archival Dimensions of Digital Humanities

Brook Lillehaugen

Janet Chávez Santiago

Michel R Oudijk

George Aaron Broadwell

May Plumb

LASA 2021, Recovering Words, Reclaiming Knowledge, and Building Community: Ticha Conversatorios

Speaking, Writing, and Resisting: Celebrating Zapotec Language Activism

Exciting news for team Ticha: our @ACLS1919 funded, open access educational resource "Caseidyneën Saën – Learning Together" has been awarded the inaugural LASA "Archives, Libraries, and Digital Scholarship" @LASARESEARCH section award! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/0aW3GK5trJ — Ticha Project (@TichaProject) April 30, 2021





Temporarily suspending my Twitter hiatus on this #dayofDH2021 to hold up the @TichaProject as an example of truly collaborative and transformative #multilingualDH. I’m so honored to be part of this project with such wonderful colleagues! — Mike Zarafonetis (@MikeZarafonetis) April 29, 2021

