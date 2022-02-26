home Indigenous, Language Ticha Project

Ticha Project

By Ron Mader   Posted in Indigenous Language
Posted on
Logo

One of our faves: the Ticha Projectticha.haverford.edu – connects educators and activists, analog and digital, past and present via a collection of colonial-period Zapotec resources including transcribed texts, translations, and linguistic analyses. Hashtag: #TichaProject

Key Links
ticha.haverford.edu
Facebook
YouTube
@TichaProject
@blillehaugen
@BnZunni
@SaratogaAaron
@DizhSa
@xochizin
@mayhplumb

Official spin: Ticha allows users to access and explore many interlinked layers of texts from a corpus of Colonial Valley Zapotec manuscripts and printed books, including images of the original documents, transcriptions, translations, and linguistic analysis, including morphological interlinearization. Ticha seeks to make this corpus of Colonial Zapotec texts accessible to scholars in diverse fields, Zapotec community members, and the general public.

Videos

2022 Conference
Public, Access, and the Archival Dimensions of Digital Humanities

Brook Lillehaugen

Janet Chávez Santiago

Michel R Oudijk

George Aaron Broadwell

May Plumb

LASA 2021, Recovering Words, Reclaiming Knowledge, and Building Community: Ticha Conversatorios

Speaking, Writing, and Resisting: Celebrating Zapotec Language Activism

Embedded Tweets


Planeta

Zapotec
Digital Humanities
#UsaTuVoz
Haverford College
International Decade of Indigenous Languages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.