Logo
One of our faves: the Ticha Project – ticha.haverford.edu – connects educators and activists, analog and digital, past and present via a collection of colonial-period Zapotec resources including transcribed texts, translations, and linguistic analyses. Hashtag: #TichaProject
Key Links
ticha.haverford.edu
Facebook
YouTube
@TichaProject
@blillehaugen
@BnZunni
@SaratogaAaron
@DizhSa
@xochizin
@mayhplumb
Official spin: Ticha allows users to access and explore many interlinked layers of texts from a corpus of Colonial Valley Zapotec manuscripts and printed books, including images of the original documents, transcriptions, translations, and linguistic analysis, including morphological interlinearization. Ticha seeks to make this corpus of Colonial Zapotec texts accessible to scholars in diverse fields, Zapotec community members, and the general public.
Videos
2022 Conference
Public, Access, and the Archival Dimensions of Digital Humanities
LASA 2021, Recovering Words, Reclaiming Knowledge, and Building Community: Ticha Conversatorios
Speaking, Writing, and Resisting: Celebrating Zapotec Language Activism
Embedded Tweets
Planeta