Tlacolula de Matamoros has a storied past.
The Zapotecs founded this town around the year 1250 and called it Guichiibaa.
Sunday is Market Day and this is one of the oldest in all of Mesoamerica, and it is the largest in the Central Valleys.
Locals used to refer to this market as ‘Tokiolula’ since it carried many imported goods from Asia in the 60s and 70s.
Stalls line the main street from the bus station to the 16th-century church, the Capilla del Santo Cristo.
Tall people will need to duck under the clotheslines that hold up the colorful tarps.
Local cuisine includes barbecued goat (barbacoa de chivo) in a dark red broth. The stew is accompanied by fresh corn tortillas, cabbage, radishes, cilantro and lime. Also of note is the egg bread (pan de yema) and chocolate! A recommended place for chocolate … Chocolate Tradición!
The Church of the Virgin of the Assumption was built toward the end of the 16th century. The Capilla del Señor de Tlacolula houses the ornate Chapel of the Martyrs.
The Tlacolula Valley takes its name from this town.
Tlacolula is located 31 kilometers (19 miles) east of Oaxaca City.
The name most likely comes from the Nahuatl phrase tlacolullan, which means “place of abundance.” Its original Zapotec name was Guillbaan, which means “village of the burials.” The appendage “de Matamoros” is to honor Mariano Matamoros of the Mexican War of Independence. – Wikipedia
