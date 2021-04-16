2021 Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Logo

The 2020/2021 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad is an international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place July 23 – August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

olympic.org/tokyo-2020

tokyo2020.org

The Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 will be held from 23 July until 8 August 2021.



More information here: https://t.co/ST25uXKglE pic.twitter.com/sQo1TIcH5O — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) March 30, 2020

olympic.org: Aligning with the reforms advocated by Olympic Agenda 2020, the Tokyo Games will use as many existing competition venues as possible, namely those built for the Games in 1964, such as the prestigious Nippon Budokkan for judo, the Baji Koen Park for equestrian events, and the Yoyogi National Gymnasium for handball. The Tokyo National Stadium, where the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and athletics competitions will be staged, will be completely revamped and replaced by a new arena.

2020 Summer Olympics

