2021 Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Logo
The 2020/2021 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad is an international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place July 23 – August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.
Key Links
olympic.org/tokyo-2020
Facebook
Youtube
@Tokyo2020
Headlines
Tokyo Olympics “Focused on Hosting” Amid Cancellation Talk
Tick-Tock: The Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark
Embedded Tweets
Official Spin
olympic.org: Aligning with the reforms advocated by Olympic Agenda 2020, the Tokyo Games will use as many existing competition venues as possible, namely those built for the Games in 1964, such as the prestigious Nippon Budokkan for judo, the Baji Koen Park for equestrian events, and the Yoyogi National Gymnasium for handball. The Tokyo National Stadium, where the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and athletics competitions will be staged, will be completely revamped and replaced by a new arena.
Wikipedia
2020 Summer Olympics
Planeta.com