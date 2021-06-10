Photo: Lucy Nieto, Cosmovitral

Toluca is the capital of Mexico State (Estado de México). At 2,663 meters (8,737 feet), Toluca is the country’s highest city and boasts a view of Nevado de Toluca Volcano.

Toluca is an industrial city with a number of local charms. Attractions include the cathedral, built at the end of the 19th century, the neoclassical Civic Plaza, and the indoor Cosmovitral-Jardin Botanico, which boasts an impressive facade of more than 1,500 pieces of stained glass brought from Europe.

Outside of the city is the Centro Cultural Mexiquense, a modern complex which houses the Museum of Anthropology, the Central Library, the Museum of Modern Art and the Museum of Popular Culture.

The State of Mexico Numismatology Museum (Museo de Numismática del Estado de México), Miguel Hidalgo Pte. #506, has an incredible collection of Mexican currency.

Crafts

The Casa de las Artesias carries local handicrafts, including beautiful Temoaya carpets. Clay tree of life statues are available at the nearby town of Metepec, only 4 miles southeast of Toluca. Monday is Metepec’s market day.

Cuisine features pork sausages, some green with the meat ground with herbs.

Sports

Toluca is also home of a popular Mexican First Division Soccer team, the Diablos Rojos (Red Devils).

Etymology

In the Náhuatl language of the Aztecs, the name Toluca is a variation of ‘Tollocan,’ which means ‘Place of the God Tollotl.’

Location

Toluca is located 40 miles west of Mexico City in the State of Mexico.

Airport — Adolfo Lopez Mateos International aka Toluca International (TLC)

El Foco

