home Countries Tonga

Tonga

By Ron Mader   Posted in Countries
Posted on
Photo: Indie Travel, Palm trees (Some rights reserved)

Tonga is an archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean, comprising 169 islands, 36 of them inhabited. The islands lie south of Samoa, about one-third of the way from New Zealand to Hawaiʻi.

The capital of Nuku’alofa is on the main island of Tongatapu.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/pSuxiNk3bb3AYGC87

Headlines
Tongan geologists observe stunning eruptions at Hunga

News
matangitonga.to

Weather
Fua’amotu Weather Forecasting Center

Tourism Portals
tourismtonga.gov.to

Tonga/Tongan Language
NZ Tonga Language Week
Tongan Language Week

Elsewhere on the Web
tripadvisor.com

Wikipedia
Tonga

Planeta

Islands
Pacific Ocean



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.