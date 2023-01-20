Artwork
Top drawer, top shelf, top titles!
Featured here are some of our favorite books available on Amazon.com. Yes, we do receive a small commission for purchases made from links to Amazon. Otherwise, enjoy a deep dive as we include links to reviews and author websites. Looking for newer titles? Check here!
King and Cosmos: An Interpretation of the Aztec Calendar Stone
David Stuart – @ajtzib
Precolumbia Mesoweb Press
mesoweb.com
New book from David Stuart reconsiders identity of the Calendar Stone of Tenochtitlan – @ut_aah
networks.h-net.org
arqueologiamexicana.mx
January 25, 2023 facebook.com/events/2691438070991656
Bicycling with Butterflies
beyondabook.org
MPF Webinar: Bicycling with Butterflies with Sara Dykman
Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education
This is what it sounds like / Susan Rogers and Ogi Ogas
thisiswhatitsoundslike.com – Record Pull
wwnorton.com
Why Do We Love the Music We Love? – Gizmodo
Two books examine how we listen to music and why it resonates with us – NPR
Videos
Susan Rogers: What the Music You Love Says About You
Who killed Jane Stanford?
Planeta.com