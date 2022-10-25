Photo: Teotitlán del Valle (Some rights reserved)

Tortilla = a thin flatbread made of cornmeal (and later other grains)

First made by Indigenous peoples of Mesoamerica before colonization, tortillas are a cornerstone of Mesoamerican cuisine.

The word “tortilla” comes from Latin and means “small cake of bread”

Translating: Tortilla

Ayöök: Kaaky

Náhuatl: Tlaxcalli (Mātlāltic tlaxcalli – blue corn tortilla)

Mixtec: Dita

Zapotec: Gueta (Teotitlán del Valle)

