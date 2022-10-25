Photo: Teotitlán del Valle (Some rights reserved)
Tortilla = a thin flatbread made of cornmeal (and later other grains)
First made by Indigenous peoples of Mesoamerica before colonization, tortillas are a cornerstone of Mesoamerican cuisine.
The word “tortilla” comes from Latin and means “small cake of bread”
Translating: Tortilla
Ayöök: Kaaky
Náhuatl: Tlaxcalli (Mātlāltic tlaxcalli – blue corn tortilla)
Mixtec: Dita
Zapotec: Gueta (Teotitlán del Valle)
Wikipedia
Tortilla
List of tortilla-based dishes
Planeta