Traffic = vehicles moving on a road or public highway

Translating
English: You are not stuck in traffic. You are traffic.
Spanish: No estás dentro de un embotellamiento. Eres el embotellamiento.
French: Vous n’êtes pas coincés dans le traffic. Le traffic, c’est vous.
Vous etes le traffic
German: Du steckst nicht fest im Verkehr. Du bist der Verkehr.

How do you translate ‘You’re not stuck in traffic. You are traffic.’ in other languages?

Quotes
Adding highway lanes to deal with traffic congestion is like loosening your belt to cure obesity.
– Lewis Mumford, 1955

