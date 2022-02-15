Poster (Some rights reserved)
Traffic = vehicles moving on a road or public highway
Do low emission zones work? TomTom Traffic Index has the answer
How to Fix New York City’s ‘Unsustainable’ Traffic Woes
M25 coach tour – Telegraph
English: You are not stuck in traffic. You are traffic.
Spanish: No estás dentro de un embotellamiento. Eres el embotellamiento.
French: Vous n’êtes pas coincés dans le traffic. Le traffic, c’est vous.
Vous etes le traffic
German: Du steckst nicht fest im Verkehr. Du bist der Verkehr.
Adding highway lanes to deal with traffic congestion is like loosening your belt to cure obesity.
– Lewis Mumford, 1955
