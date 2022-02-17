home Communication Transcript

Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Transcript = a written version of material originally presented in another medium

Questions = Preguntas

  • What are the easiest ways to generate a transcript? = ¿Cuáles son las maneras más fáciles de generar una transcripción?
  • Is there a transcript? = ¿Hay una transcripción?

Headlines
My journey down the rabbit hole of every journalist’s favorite app
How to Transcribe Video Files to Text with YouTube

Examples
abc.net.au/radionational/transcripts

Services
otter.aipricing
rev.com

Planeta

The Value of Communication = El Valor de la Comunicación
Captions

