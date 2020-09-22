Travel Links

Photo: Route 66 Museum
Links related to travel presented in somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
You want to be a responsible tourist. But what does that even mean? – Washington Post – @hannahbsampson
How to get paid to travel – Washington Post
I will travel again
https://iwilltravelagain.com
fareharbor.com
@IWillTravelAga1
Elliott Advocacy
Elliott Advocacy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that empowers consumers to solve their problems and helps those who can’t.
https://www.elliott.org
Facebook
@elliottdotorg
YouTube
Travel Film Archive
Industry
https://qz.com/1419103/is-tourism-really-the-worlds-largest-industry
http://tourismplace.blogspot.com/2008/04/tourism-is-not-worlds-largest-industry.html
Geography
tgjournal.com
Facebook
Elsewhere on the Web
operationgroundswell.com – Facebook – @OGbackpackers
World Travel Nation – @WTN_global
http://travelcarecode.org – https://www.facebook.com/TravelCareCode
https://www.entornoturistico.com/ – https://twitter.com/hablemosdetur
Features
Planeta.com
https://www.planeta.com/travel
https://www.planeta.com/tourism-definitions
https://www.planeta.com/rtweek