Tribal Nations Summit 2022

The Biden Administration is hosting its first in-person Tribal Nations Summit, the first in-person White House Tribal Nations Summit of any kind since 2016.

The Department of the Interior is hosting the event. Secretary Deb Haaland, who is the first Native person to serve in a presidential cabinet, will deliver opening and closing remarks.

The summit coincides with Native American Heritage Month, which is celebrated in November.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/iga/tribal-nations-summit/: The White House is pleased to announce the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit on November 30th and December 1st, 2022 at the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C. Building on the 2021 Summit and the progress made to strengthen our Nation-to-Nation relationships and invest record levels of resources in Tribal communities, we look forward to hosting a robust and meaningful engagement with Tribal leaders on important issues facing Tribal communities. The Summit will feature new Administration announcements and efforts to implement key policy initiatives supporting Tribal communities. The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply committed to honoring its trust and treaty responsibilities to federally recognized Tribes, and this Summit provides an opportunity for Tribal leaders to engage directly with officials in the highest levels of the Administration.

