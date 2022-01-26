Hashtags

The Road Less Travelled (#TRLT) is a lively and inspired Twitter travel chat that started November 8, 2013, and has continued ever since. Hashtag #TRLT

Key Links

thetravelcamel.com

trlt

@thetravelcamel



Embedded Tweets

Don [email protected]· 2h 1. Staying in a place long enough to begin to feel at home, meet new friends, & really begin to know its culture. Pick a small city—large enough with much to do—& use it as a base to explore an entire region. Durban was my base for all of southern Africa. #TRLT

1. Staying in a place long enough to begin to feel at home, meet new friends, & really begin to know its culture.



Pick a small city—large enough with much to do—& use it as a base to explore an entire region. 🏄🏽‍♀️🏄🏾‍♂️ Durban was my base for all of southern Africa. #TRLT pic.twitter.com/lxgHqzhnR8 — Don Nadeau (@DonNadeau) January 25, 2022

Don [email protected]· 2h 1. Staying in a place long enough to begin to feel at home, meet new friends, & really begin to know its culture. Pick a small city—large enough with much to do—& use it as a base to explore an entire region.

Durban was my base for all of southern Africa. #TRLTShane [email protected]· 1h A5: Managing Slow Travel is to ignore external pressure to do more and see more – take the time to travel at a pace that is comfortable for you. #TRLT[email protected]· 2h Take time to ponder, savour, explore and reflect… @BradtGuides#TRLTQuote Tweet

Bradt [email protected] · 2hQ1. Slow Travel is a sedate, measured approach which is all about getting under the skin of a place so that you leave feeling as if you really know it! It is a challenge to clone towns and mass marketing in favour of genuine exploration. #TRLT https://bradtguides.com/the-slow-ethos/Travel [email protected]· 2h A1: Could be anything from using alternative modes of transport to not rushing and being flexible around spending time in certain places. The kind I would LOVE to do but purely due to my nature, am unlikely to ever truly do #trltBradt [email protected]· 2h Q2. Slow Travel offers a unique opportunity to really get to know an area, allowing visitors to support small businesses (the likes of Cambridge staple @fitzbillies) instead of fuelling money back into big conglomerations. #TRLT

Q2. Slow Travel offers a unique opportunity to really get to know an area, allowing visitors to support small businesses (the likes of Cambridge staple @fitzbillies) instead of fuelling money back into big conglomerations. #TRLT pic.twitter.com/tARtZdctZ2 — Bradt Guides (@BradtGuides) January 25, 2022

[email protected]· 2h A4: Slow Travel activities that I would recommend in our area, would include hiking in a temperate Rainforest and kayaking along waterways under majestic mountains. Immersing oneself in British Columbia’s awe inspiring, natural beauty is unforgettable. Q: @ramblRramblR#TRLT

A4: Slow Travel activities that I would recommend in our area, would include hiking in a temperate Rainforest and kayaking along waterways under majestic mountains. Immersing oneself in British Columbia's awe inspiring, natural beauty is unforgettable.

Q: @ramblRramblR#TRLT pic.twitter.com/VoUI3aAufb — Linda (@LindaPeters64) January 25, 2022

Planeta