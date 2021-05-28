Photo
Tula is in the southwestern part of the state of Hidalgo in central Mexico.
Natural World
The site is at and around the junction of the Río Rosas and the Río Tula. That said, the region is very arid.
Toltecs
Tula was the capital of the Toltec civilization, established around 900AD. In the 9th and10th centuries this city was the largest in central Mexico, peaking with a population of 35,000. The city rose to power after the collapse of Teotihuacán to take control of the Valley of Mexico.
Collapse
Archeological evidence shows that Tula had lost much of its power around 1200 AD. One possible cause was drought and famine which ravaged the city.
In 2007 archaeologists reported a grisly find of the buried bones of 24 children buried with a figurine of Tlaloc, the God of Rain. The sacrifice dates to 950-1150.
Archaeological Site
The ancient city was laid out on a grid pattern with a ceremonial core and surrounded by pyramids. The two largest clusters of grand ceremonial architecture are nicknamed “Tula Grande” (the most visited) and “Tula Chico.” Giant stone warriors stand guard at the entrance to the temples.
The site is open to the public Tuesday-Sunday and is administered by the National Anthropology and History Institute (INAH).
Tula is located 100 kilometers northwest of Mexico City.
Transportation
There is frequent transportation to Mexico City’s northern bus terminal.
