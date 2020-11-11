Buzzwords

This gem of the Ice Age is brighter than ever in the Mojave Desert on the northern fringe of Las Vegas. Officially on my Places to Visit.

Key Facts

The monument is 35 square miles and stretches along US Highway 95 north of Aliante and Centennial Hills to Creech Air Force Base.

Created December 2014

Size: 22,650-acres

1,300 acres are allocated to the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas

Reasons to visit

Visit notable places called Tule

See park creation in process

If you can’t take a long walk, take a short one. (Vegas is an incredible hub for state and national parks, recreation areas, and national monuments. But few are closer to town as Tule.

Beginnings

Because Tule Springs is a new park, there is no visitor center, facilities, or parking areas. Right now to access the park, people can park on nearby public roads in North Las Vegas, and they can enter the monument on foot. Federal regulations prohibit off-roading in the park. Vehicles are only permitted on approved roads and only when the vehicles are properly licensed for street use.

Transportation

Bus service from Las Vegas to Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument is available through the Regional Transportation Commission. Route #119 travels from the Las Vegas Strip to Elkhorn and Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas. For route times, visit http://www.rtcsnv.com/wp-content/uploads/routes/2014/09/119.pdf.

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas are bike-friendly cities. Bicycle routes, bicycle lanes and shared-use paths are available from Las Vegas to the Southern portion of the park in both the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. For bike route maps, visit http://www.rtcsnv.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/03/RTC_BikeMap-May2014.pdf.

Happy 2 year anniversary @tulespringsnps. Check out this cool @NatlParkService site outside of Las Vegas. https://t.co/d9bghcQgUW pic.twitter.com/VPZUS8LgP2 — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) December 19, 2016

1st Trailhead announced for @tulespringsnps ! @MayorJohnLee issues proclamation to thank @SenatorReid for passing law to create monument. pic.twitter.com/Kzg9aMTATB — NV Conservation League (@NVconservation) December 19, 2016

Developers of Villages at Tule Springs will pay $5M in private dollars to build the first assets in our urban national monument pic.twitter.com/15gUdyZLWg — City of North Las Vegas (@CNLV) December 19, 2016

👍 We didn't want to be LAME + @tulespringsnps is TUSK Better than TUSP — Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) December 13, 2016

Celebrating the new and established partnership between the National Park Service, City of North Las Vegas, and The Villages at Tule Springs pic.twitter.com/GQBJPYWhHC — Tule Springs (@students4tule) December 20, 2016

Stop by Cornerstone Park in Henderson today to learn about the fossils found at @tulespringsnps #FindYourPark pic.twitter.com/wXgLzxEEAU — Tule Springs (@tulespringsnps) October 7, 2017

New bike trails, pump track to open at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs – Fox 5

Several miles of mountain bike trails have officially opened at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs 🚲 pic.twitter.com/jEzn2NyBMf — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 23, 2020

