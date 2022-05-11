home Cities, USA Tulsa

Tulsa

Photo: Becky Mccray, Tulsa Driller (Some rights reserved)

Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and is located on the Arkansas River between the Osage Hills and the foothills of the Ozark Mountains.

Bob Dylan Center
25 Fun Things to Seek Out at the Bob Dylan Center: His Times, They Are A-Curated
With its new Bob Dylan museum, Tulsa makes a play to be the next Nashville

Bookstores
Best of Tulsa
Tulsa Race Massacre
In photos: Tulsa honors massacre victims, 100 years on
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
Tulsa
Tulsa race massacre
Arkansas River

Oklahoma
