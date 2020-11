1) They don’t just gobble, they make a lot of different sounds.

2) Turkey droppings tell a bird’s sex and age.

3) An adult turkey has 5,000 to 6,000 feathers.



For facts and places to see wild turkeys: https://t.co/QR38FYsJ3G

Photo: Lisa Hupp/USFWS pic.twitter.com/0FjPYggrHc