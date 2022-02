Image: Mines of the Southwest (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: Turquoise is an opaque, blue-to-green mineral that is a hydrated phosphate of copper and aluminium, with the chemical formula CuAl 6 (PO 4 ) 4 (OH) 8 ·4H 2 O. It is rare and valuable in finer grades and has been prized as a gemstone and ornamental stone for thousands of years owing to its unique hue.

Some Native Americans believe turquoise is a gift from the spirits and call it "The Sky Stone". Today, it's one of the most iconic images of the Southwest and is still revered among Native American jewelry artists: https://t.co/sOtRwA8W3s #InspirationStartsHere pic.twitter.com/1V2fOUMtfC — Indian Pueblo (@indianpueblo) February 7, 2022

