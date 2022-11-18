Illustrations generated via Craiyon (Some rights reserved)

Speculating on the end of Twitter – If we find that there is more noise to signal, our plan is to back out gently by posting infrequently or not at all. Planeta will maintain our regional and topical Lists and Moments as they have proven to be useful in deep dive research. We are not leaving (yet), but we will let others know where to find us, elsewhere on the Web.

Hashtags: #RIPTwitter #twittermigration

Background

In the roster of popular apps and platforms that make up the social web, Twitter – twitter.com – has been a trendsetter since 2007. Set up to publish short messages, it has evolved to feature live video and audio chats among other tweaks and whistles – pleasing to some and annoying to others. Twitter has been a decade+ global poetry slam coming to an inglorious end, like poetry slams.

In 2022 Twitterers are facing an uncertain future, but one thing is sure – it is the end of Twitter as we knew it. The buyout attempt, backout, and purchase and purge from Elon Musk signals continued chaos. Possible futures for the platform include bankruptcy or more likely, diminishing use and obsolescence, along the lines of Geocities, MySpace, Delicious, Google+, and Wikispaces. They were not extinguished overnight, but for engaged members, losing trust and eventually usability felt akin to losing a community.

Beyond Twitter, the social web landscape continues to mature. In 2022 Twitterers are migrating to Mastodon and finding new uses for the likes of Facebook, Flickr, YouTube, WhatsApp and the evergreen classic: email.

Embedded Tweets

Let that sink in

We’re not leaving, but as the Twitter hellscape worsens, don’t forget you can find us here:

If I launched a Mastodon server that espouses my values regarding tech, media, data and democracy would you join?

If I launched a Mastodon server that espouses my values regarding tech, media, data and democracy would you join? #TwitterMigration — David Carroll🐘 (@profcarroll) November 2, 2022

Let it all out.

Stay up to date on the latest #WilsonSmart content on multiple platforms! Find it here

Did you know that you can find Clark County School District on a # of other social media?

Did you know that you can find Clark County School District on a # of other social media?



Facebook: https://t.co/sSwBd7tra8

Instagram: https://t.co/b0wHKCaQry

Coming soon TikTok: https://t.co/Gopz42Bgjo pic.twitter.com/VeVkg0oLWg — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) November 18, 2022

Imagine buying a business in which people from Stephen King to Taylor Swift improbably write content for you for free, and then promptly sending them a bill for doing that

Imagine buying a business in which people from Stephen King to Taylor Swift improbably write content for you for free, and then promptly sending them a bill for doing that — Daniel Loxton (@Daniel_Loxton) October 30, 2022

