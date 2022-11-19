Twitter Faves

Planeta.com

Nov 16, 2022 , , ,
Photo: Pen Waggener, Old Media, New Message (Some rights reserved)

Updating this page in November 2022 during the exodus, I want to give a shoutout to favorite accounts on Twitter. These are the people – friends and complete strangers – whose tweets brighten the Twitterverse and provide keen observation, news, and often good-spirited humor.

Melissa Biggs
@melisu_b

Tom Buckley
@TomBuckley519

Alice Gorman
@drspacejunk

Freya Higgins Desbiolles
@freyahd

Colin Bisset
@cdbisset

Soll Sussman
@ScubedStudio

Catherine Mack
@catherinemack

Brook Danielle Lillehaugen
@blillehaugen

May Helena Plumb
@mayhplumb

CORTV (Oaxaca, Mexico)
@cortv

British History Podcast
@BritishPodcast

Biotweeps
@biotweeps

Biodiversity Heritage Library
@BioDivLibrary

Richard McLellan
@RichardMcLellan

Antony J Funnell
@antonyjfunnell

Marco Antonio
@AyuukMarco

Brian Jones
@iambrianjones

Michael Leunig
@leunigcartoons

Hugh Possingham
@HugePossum

Internet NZ
@InternetNZ

Nevada Independent
@TheNVIndy

David Schwartz
@DrDave702

IndigenousX
@IndignousX

Terry Hughes
@ProfTerryHughes

First Dog on the moon
@firstdogonmoon

Timmons Roberts
@TimmonsRoberts

Bob Payne
@rjpayne

Cable Green
@cgreen

Carlos González Gutiérrez
@carlos_glezgtez

Justin Francis
@justinmfrancis

