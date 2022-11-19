Twitter Faves

Photo: Pen Waggener, Old Media, New Message (Some rights reserved)
Updating this page in November 2022 during the exodus, I want to give a shoutout to favorite accounts on Twitter. These are the people – friends and complete strangers – whose tweets brighten the Twitterverse and provide keen observation, news, and often good-spirited humor.
Freya Higgins Desbiolles
@freyahd
Soll Sussman
@ScubedStudio
Brook Danielle Lillehaugen
@blillehaugen
May Helena Plumb
@mayhplumb
British History Podcast
@BritishPodcast
Biodiversity Heritage Library
@BioDivLibrary
Richard McLellan
@RichardMcLellan
Antony J Funnell
@antonyjfunnell
Marco Antonio
@AyuukMarco
Internet NZ
@InternetNZ
Terry Hughes
@ProfTerryHughes
First Dog on the moon
@firstdogonmoon
Timmons Roberts
@TimmonsRoberts
Bob Payne
@rjpayne
Cable Green
@cgreen
Carlos González Gutiérrez
@carlos_glezgtez
Justin Francis
@justinmfrancis
