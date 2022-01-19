home Lingo Twitter List

Twitter List = Tweets from a curated group of accounts on Twitter

Planeta Lists
twitter.com/planetanews/lists
Bikes
City Parks
Food
Indigenous
Language
Mexico/USA Borderlands

Other Examples
rtincities
tapas members

Core Skills

  • Have you followed a Twitter List? = ¿Has seguido una lista de Twitter?
  • Have you embedded or linked to a Twitter List on your website? = ¿Ha incorporado o vinculado a una lista de Twitter en su sitio web?
  • Are you on the list? = ¿Estás en la lista?

Advanced

  • How do you transfer a Twitter list from one account to another? = ¿Cómo se transfiere una lista de Twitter de una cuenta a otra?

Elsewhere on the Web
https://support.twitter.com/articles/76460
http://mashable.com/2009/11/02/twitter-lists-guide/#dRzXghqt9uqn
https://blog.bufferapp.com/twitter-lists

Example: Archaeology
Archaeologists and archaeological organisations – bias towards Ireland, UK, Scotland & environment curated by Adam C Markham

