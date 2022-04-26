home Social Web Twitter

In the pantheon of the social web, Twittertwitter.com – allows users to publish short messages. Twitterers can post their tweets across devices and computers.

In 2022 we might be facing Twitter fatigue. The buyout from Elon Musk signals a change of direction – one path with the site slipping into MySpace obsolescence, the other exciting and new with a transparent algorithm and innovative new applications.

Making the most of Twitter
Please remember to be generous in your interaction with others. If you are not faving and retweeting others, you are not making the most of this social web channel.

Yes, Twitter helps you follow your interests with instant updates from your friends, friends’ friends and complete strangers. For breaking news and hyperlocal announcements, Twitter delivers.

This page explores the expanding Twitterverse with an insider perspective. For those learning a new platform, we are here to help. We also want to be inspired. So please, show us examples of good practices around the globe.

Stray Observations

  • Twitter has been a decade+ global poetry slam. Say something brilliant or quote someone wise. You can tweet your own horn or remix the work of others.

Quotes
“Twitter is where you make connections with many people you don’t know but have lots in common with” @RichardMcLellan

Levels of Engagement on Twitter (2017)

Do you manage more than one Twitter account? = ¿Administras más de una cuenta de Twitter?

Embedded Tweets

