In the pantheon of the social web, Twitter – twitter.com – allows users to publish short messages. Twitterers can post their tweets across devices and computers.

In 2022 we might be facing Twitter fatigue. The buyout from Elon Musk signals a change of direction – one path with the site slipping into MySpace obsolescence, the other exciting and new with a transparent algorithm and innovative new applications.

Please remember to be generous in your interaction with others. If you are not faving and retweeting others, you are not making the most of this social web channel.

Yes, Twitter helps you follow your interests with instant updates from your friends, friends’ friends and complete strangers. For breaking news and hyperlocal announcements, Twitter delivers.

This page explores the expanding Twitterverse with an insider perspective. For those learning a new platform, we are here to help. We also want to be inspired. So please, show us examples of good practices around the globe.

Digital Literacy Quiz Questions

Bonus points if you change it this week.

Have you updated your profile?

Have you retweeted someone else’s tweet?

Have you used a hashtag on Twitter?

Have you reviewed your email notifications?

Have you kept an eye on your followers?

Have you created a Twitter list?

Have you published a Twitter moment?

Have you embedded a tweet on a website?

Do you manage more than one Twitter account?

Stray Observations

Twitter has been a decade+ global poetry slam. Say something brilliant or quote someone wise. You can tweet your own horn or remix the work of others.

Quotes

“Twitter is where you make connections with many people you don’t know but have lots in common with” @RichardMcLellan

"Twitter is where you make connections with many people you don't know but have lots in common with" @RichardMcLellan @NRM_WA #peopleofnrm pic.twitter.com/TqgJFW9pte — Kirsty Kipling (@KiplingKirsty) April 28, 2017

Embedded Tweets

BREAKING: The world's problems will not be solved by arguing with strangers on Twitter. We'll update you when we have more on this story. — Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 13, 2017

Periodic reminder: it is 100% OK to block anyone on Twitter for any reason. Go out and be free and live your best life. — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) September 24, 2017

Sometimes you just want to talk, without being on camera. We’re launching audio-only broadcasting, so your followers can hear, but not see you.



Rolling out now for iOS. pic.twitter.com/tBsm37NcdH — Twitter (@Twitter) September 7, 2018

