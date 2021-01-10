home Social Web Twitter

Twitter

By Ron Mader   Posted in Social Web
Posted on
Logo

In the pantheon of the social web, Twittertwitter.com – allows users to publish short messages. Twitterers can post their tweets across devices and computers.

Our take: Twitter is a global poetry slam. Say something brilliant or quote someone wise. You can tweet your own horn or remix the work of others.

2021 Twitter: We did not follow US Asterisk President Donald Trump, but understand it’s a major deal today that Twitter permanently suspends him (Hill, BBC). That said, back to dogscrolling.

Making the most of Twitter
Please remember to be generous in your interaction with others. If you are not faving and retweeting others, you’re not making the most of this social web channel.

Yes, Twitter helps you follow your interests with instant updates from your friends, friends’ friends and complete strangers. For breaking news and hyperlocal announcements, Twitter delivers.

This page explores the expanding Twitterverse with an insider perspective. For those learning a new platform, we are here to help. We also want to be inspired. So please, show us examples of good practices around the globe.

Core skills (Digital Literacy Quiz)

Bonus points if you change it this week.

Key Links
https://studio.twitter.com/library
https://analytics.twitter.com

Artwork / Cue Yourself
Levels of Engagement on Twitter (2017)

Do you manage more than one Twitter account? = ¿Administras más de una cuenta de Twitter?

Quotes
“Twitter is where you make connections with many people you don’t know but have lots in common with” @RichardMcLellan

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Twitter

Actions

Block
Mute
Retweet

Planeta.com

Twitter Links
Twitter List
Twitter Faves
Twitter Moments
What is the Social Web?
Apps
Digital Literacy Quiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.