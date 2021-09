Lingo Cards

Many thanks to September 2021’s #TheBioCon for introducing us to Two Way Science, aka #TwoWayScience

Embedded Tweets

What two way science looks like to the Marty people at the Matuwa IPA, captured in a plan for #twowayrightway science over the coming years, including connection and inter-generational knowledge transfer on country #TheBioCon ♥️ 💛 🖤 pic.twitter.com/rUKCLGfX6k — Dr. Megan Barnes (@ultimatemegs) September 15, 2021

Wiluna Martu ladies tell us about Ngaparrtji – Ngaparrtji way of connecting Indigenous and whitefella science. Annette Williams is proud to show people bilby tracks and teach the kids where Walawurru (wedge-tailed eagles) go #TheBioCon pic.twitter.com/9uUH1sezLB — Judy Dunlop (@Judy_Dunlop) September 15, 2021

Some tips for everyone working with Traditional Owners. Take the time to reset your expectations and have genuine two-way science, everyone will benefit. #alwayswasalwayswillbe #thebiocon pic.twitter.com/AVx64f7PO6 — Judy Dunlop (@Judy_Dunlop) September 15, 2021

The Monsoon Vine Thicket Working Group is taking an Indigenous led approach to saving these unique ecosystems.#TwoWayScience #RightWayScience #TheBioCon pic.twitter.com/dIDk4jA7ET — Bruce Webber (@DrBruceWebber) September 15, 2021

