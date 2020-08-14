home Countries, Middle East United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Countries Middle East
Posted on
Photo: Joi Ito, Emirates Hotel Ceiling

Wikipedia: The United Arab Emirates (UAE; Arabic: دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة‎ Dawlat al-ʾImārāt al-ʿArabīyyah al-Muttaḥidah), sometimes simply called the Emirates (Arabic: الإمارات‎ al-ʾImārāt), is a country in Western Asia at the southeast end of the Arabian Peninsula on the Persian Gulf, bordering Oman to the east and Saudi Arabia to the south, as well as sharing maritime borders with Qatar to the west and Iran to the north. In 2013, the UAE’s population was 9.2 million, of which 1.4 million are Emirati citizens and 7.8 million are expatriates.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/P2svtZx8QLzGhyQk8

Headlines

Israel and UAE strike historic deal to normalise relations

Government
government.ae

Elsewhere on the Web
Politico

Photos
Dubai , United Arab Emirates

Sheikh Zayed Mosque at dusk

Planeta.com


Middle East
Dubai
Abu Dhabi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.