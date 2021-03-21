Uluru Links

Screenshot

Links related to Uluru – Kata Tjuta National Park

Climbing ban in 2019

Uluru ban: What do locals think of the final rush to climb? – BBC

Uluru climbing ban: Tourists scale sacred rock for final time – BBC

Uluru climb in Northern Territory should be banned, some tourists say – ABC Online

We’ll close Uluru – Outbounding

Is it ‘ludicrous to ban climbers from Uluru?

The message is clear: please don’t climb Uluru

Traditional owners have been asking visitors not to climb Uluru since the 1985 handback and signs requesting people reconsider climbing have been in place at the base of the climb area since 1992.

Pauline

Official Links

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

Uluru – Kata Tjuta National Park Plan of Management



Uluru – Kata Tjuta National Park Publications

Headlines: Referendum Convention

In May the Referendum/National Constitutional Convention held its meeting in Uluru

Key Links:

Earlier Headlines

https://blog-travel.parksaustralia.gov.au/2016/11/01/encounter-culture-at-the-cultural-centre

Indigenous corporation wins $65m bailout over Ayers Rock Resort

http://www.sbs.com.au/nitv/article/2016/04/14/ulurus-future-has-got-be-us-says-traditional-owner

Uluru handback 30th anniversary: magnificent pictures of culture – SBS

http://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2015/oct/01/five-million-hectares-around-uluru-declared-an-indigenous-protected-area

Allegations of largest ever ‘evaporation’ of Indigenous money in Uluru resort deal – ABC Online

Caring for Uluru wildlife

Good tour guides make a great impression – Parks Australia

Handback – an historic moment

Celebrating NAIDOC Week at Uluru (2013)

Still as a rock

Recommended Listening

Climbing Uluru and the sensitivities of tourism – We discuss what happens when sites of local significance become world famous tourist attractions. Who wins and who loses and what is at stake?

Our Spirit Becomes One – Documentary made for the tenth anniversary in 1995 of the handback of Uluru to the Anangu traditional owners. In the first program, Our Spirit Becomes One producer Ursula Raymond speaks with traditional owners and investigates the political drama, heightened by the Northern Territory Government’s opposition to the handback. This program won the 1995 Louis St John Johnson Memorial Award for radio journalism.

Red Dust Travelers – Central Australia, the Red Centre, has loomed large in our history, and in our psyche. The desert has often been considered a place to be feared, but it has also attracted curious travellers. Across one decade from 1950 to 1960, suburban Australians first began to venture inland, along dirt tracks into the toughest desert country.

To climb, or not to climb? – Uluru is sacred to the Anangu, the local indigenous people who are responsible for the land. They ask you not to climb through signs and information at the cultural centre. However the choice is yours and the climb itself is only closed in adverse weather or if the Anangu need it for ceremony.

Sense of Place: Stephen Page on Uluru – The creative director of Bangarra shares how Uluru informs his creativity

Audio Tours

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park – Audio toursIntroduction to the park

Around Uluru

Around Kata Tjuta

The Red Centre Way – Alice Springs ABC

UNESCO World Heritage Site

Elsewhere on the Web

Sacred Land Film Project

Tours

Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia is owned by the Indigenous Land Corporation (ILC) and handles tourism and resorts on their behalf. “With a strong commitment to social responsibility, all profits from our business activities go towards supporting the ILC’s Indigenous programs across Australia.”

Voyages Desert Gardens Hotel

Special Dates

October 26, 1985 Historic handover leading to joint management of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park by Anangu traditional owners with Parks Australia

Anangu Vocabulary

Malu = Kangaroo

Tjulpun-tjulpunpa = pretty wildflowers (pretty but without use)

Tjukurpa = (foundation of the Anangu culture, pronounced ‘chook-orr-pa’)

tjilpi =senior Anangu men

wati = junior Anangu men

Additional Features

Traditional owners buy $300m Uluru resort – The Ayers Rock Resort at Yulara in central Australia has been sold to the Indigenous Land Corporation (ILC) for $300 million. The ILC has announced that contracts have been exchanged with The General Property Trust group to buy the entire resort. The resort, about 450 kilometers south of Alice Springs, includes five hotels, a campground and an airstrip, and employs 670 staff.

Review questions Ayers Rock Resort valuation and buy by Indigenous Land Corporation (December 2013)

Uluru to remain open (Jan 2010)

Uluru tourists return ‘cursed’ souvenirs

‘Sorry’ rocks returned to Uluru

Embedded Tweets

https://twitter.com/parks_australia/status/1191581668051693573

Videos

