Launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

2021
Restoring urban ecosystems can create healthy, sustainable and future-proof cities. Find out how.

ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability (@ICLEI) hosts the kick off of Generation Restoration and the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030).

Livesteaming Tuesday, 12pm UTC

Key Links: cbc.iclei.org
Hashtags: #ForNature, #GenerationRestoration, #WED2021

Questions

  • Will the video be available on-demand after livestreaming?
  • What are the Twitter accounts to follow for those interested on urban ecosystem restoration?
  • What are the relevant hashtags?
  • Are there upcoming events on the ground and online focusing on restoring urban ecosystems?
  • What are the connections among the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and the Decade of Indigenous Languages?

International Decade

The United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) challenges everyone to massively scale up restoration efforts that breathe new life into our degraded ecosystems.

Tuesday’s chat features urban leaders showing how their cities are part of the solution.

