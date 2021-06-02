Poster

Restoring urban ecosystems can create healthy, sustainable and future-proof cities. Find out how.

ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability (@ICLEI) hosts the kick off of Generation Restoration and the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030).

Livesteaming Tuesday, 12pm UTC

Key Links: cbc.iclei.org

YouTube

Hashtags: #ForNature, #GenerationRestoration, #WED2021

Questions

Will the video be available on-demand after livestreaming?

What are the Twitter accounts to follow for those interested on urban ecosystem restoration?

What are the relevant hashtags?

Are there upcoming events on the ground and online focusing on restoring urban ecosystems?

What are the connections among the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and the Decade of Indigenous Languages?

International Decade

The United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) challenges everyone to massively scale up restoration efforts that breathe new life into our degraded ecosystems.

Tuesday’s chat features urban leaders showing how their cities are part of the solution.

Embedded Tweets

Join us this Friday on the eve of #WorldEnvironmentDay for the virtual launch gala of the @UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration!



World leaders, environmental changemakers and youth voices will share the digital stage.



Learn more: https://t.co/SxiZGkE5iK#GenerationRestoration pic.twitter.com/aQvuMZ7RVH — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) June 1, 2021

"Really simple actions, like paths for people to hike or cultural heritage sites in beautiful ecosystems, has created a sense of ownership & protection has grown within the community."



–@Anuela, @BashkiaTirane speaking #ForNature at @ICLEI's #GenerationRestoration launch event🌱 — ICLEI Cities Biodiversity Center (@ICLEICBC) June 1, 2021

This year's celebration of #WorldEnvironmentDay marks the formal launch of the @UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, an initiative promoted by @FAO and @UNEP to revive degraded ecosystems.

Find out more here 👇https://t.co/Dhk2gIlne4



Be part of #GenerationRestoration #forNature pic.twitter.com/iZKfsfdU7X — Red List-Ecosystem (@redlisteco) June 1, 2021

"The need for action is so important. And that's why we're launching this @UN Decade on #EcosystemRestoration.



One action #cities can take right now is to join #CitiesWithNature 💚 We must be #GenerationRestoration!"



– @KobieBrand speaking #ForNature at @ICLEI's launch event 🌱 — ICLEI Cities Biodiversity Center (@ICLEICBC) June 1, 2021

Planeta