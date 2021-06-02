Launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Poster
Restoring urban ecosystems can create healthy, sustainable and future-proof cities. Find out how.
ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability (@ICLEI) hosts the kick off of Generation Restoration and the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030).
Livesteaming Tuesday, 12pm UTC
Key Links: cbc.iclei.org
YouTube
Hashtags: #ForNature, #GenerationRestoration, #WED2021
Questions
- Will the video be available on-demand after livestreaming?
- What are the Twitter accounts to follow for those interested on urban ecosystem restoration?
- What are the relevant hashtags?
- Are there upcoming events on the ground and online focusing on restoring urban ecosystems?
- What are the connections among the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and the Decade of Indigenous Languages?
International Decade
The United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) challenges everyone to massively scale up restoration efforts that breathe new life into our degraded ecosystems.
Tuesday’s chat features urban leaders showing how their cities are part of the solution.
Embedded Tweets
Planeta