International Decade of Ecosystem Restoration

The United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) challenges everyone to massively scale up restoration efforts that breathe new life into our degraded ecosystems.

Key Links
onebigrobot.com/IUCN
decadeonrestoration.org
iucn.orginternational decades

Questions = Preguntas

  • How can we keep track of advances and progress being made during the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration? = ¿Cómo podemos hacer un seguimiento de los avances y progresos realizados durante la Década para la Restauración de Ecosistemas?
  • What are the connections among the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and the Decade of Indigenous Languages? = ¿Cuáles son las conexiones entre la Década de Restauración de Ecosistemas y la Década de las Lenguas Indígenas?

UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

