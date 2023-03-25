International Decade of Ecosystem Restoration

Logo
The United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) challenges everyone to massively scale up restoration efforts that breathe new life into our degraded ecosystems.
onebigrobot.com/IUCN
decadeonrestoration.org
iucn.org – international decades
- How can we keep track of advances and progress being made during the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration? = ¿Cómo podemos hacer un seguimiento de los avances y progresos realizados durante la Década para la Restauración de Ecosistemas?
- What are the connections among the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and the Decade of Indigenous Languages? = ¿Cuáles son las conexiones entre la Década de Restauración de Ecosistemas y la Década de las Lenguas Indígenas?
