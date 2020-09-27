Poster

The United Nations has declared an International Decade of Indigenous Languages, to begin in 2022.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution on the rights of Indigenous Peoples which includes the proclamation of 2022-2032 as International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

undocs.org/A/74/396

Questions

Does the International Decade of Indigenous Languages have an official website? Hashtag?

How is the ‘International Decade of Indigenous Languages’ translated in other languages?

How can Indigenous peoples participate in the International Decade?

How can non-Indigenous peoples be supportive of Indigenous languages?

Planeta.com

Planeta.com embeds and spotlights Indigenous culture and tourism throughout our website. We acknowledge traditional owners, and amplify Indigenous voices around the world. We take travel and tourism seriously as means of experiential education and have led workshops with the Convention on Biological Diversity, Australia Aboriginal Tourism Association, Native Innovation, and Oaxaca tourism. We celebrated 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages and look forward to the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032).

Planeta.com will be updating relevant features that showcase successful language conservation campaigns including Dizhsa Nabani, #UsaTuVoz , Kumoontun, and Māori Language Week / Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

Suggestions are welcome as we continue to edit and update this page.

Translating: International Decade of Indigenous Languages

Spanish: Decenio Internacional de las Lenguas Indígenas

German: Internationale Dekade indigener Sprachen

French: Décennie internationale des langues autochtones

Diego Tituaña announcing the Proclamation of the Decade of Indigenous Languages at #IYIL 2019 conf at Purdue University/Fort Wayne. Nov 2, 2019. pic.twitter.com/WEEiRz8GrL — Phil Cash Cash (@weyiiletpu) November 5, 2019

