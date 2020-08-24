Mexico City – With an enrollment of nearly half a million students and a teaching staff of 25,000, National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has the largest campus in the Americas.

Located in the southern part of the city, the university has amazing mosaics, the Olympic Stadium, and a campus built on top of a lava field.

Thanks to its impressive architecture, in 2007 the National University in Mexico (UNAM) was elected by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

Buildings include the Rector Tower which boasts exterior murals by the Mexican muralist David Alfaro Siquieros, the Library, the Medicine and Engineering Faculties and the Olympic Stadium which was constructed in 1956 and hosted the Olympic Games in 1968.

Designed by Mexican architects Mario Pani and Enrique del Moral, the University Campus architectural features and urban plan remain a vivid expression of the post-modernist revolutionary ideas of the twentieth century and its harmonious blend with the pre-colonial Mexican traditions. More than sixty engineers, architects and artists worked together to create such an example of an excellent relationship between art and architecture. Amongst them were two of the greatest figures in the Latin-American muralist movement: David Alfaro Siquieros and Diego Rivera.

UNAM is the second architectural site of the modern era designated world heritage by UNESCO. In 2004 the studio and home of architect Luis Barragan was registered as a World Heritage Site. The studio was built in 1948 in a Tacubaya neighborhood.

Ciclopistas

The university promotes cycling through the use of the Bicipuma program. The program has a 4-kilometer bike path and nine drop-off stations located in the faculties of architecture, philosophy and letters, law, medicine, engineering and chemistry as well as at the engineering annex and the University Olympic stadium and the Tapatío Méndez stadium.

Launched in March 2004, the program is free to UNAM students, professors and employees.

History

The Mexico City campus is the flagship of a national institution. The university was founded in 1551 by special charter from the king of Spain. Originally, the university was located downtown. It moved to its present location in the 1950s.

Art and Architecture

Many of the university’s buildings have murals. The Rectory is a national landmark thanks to its eye-catching mural by David Alfaro Siquieros. The library boasts a mosaic by Juan O’Gorman.

Gardens

Explore a comprehensive and well kept garden.

Futbol

Goya, Goya, Cachún, Cachún, Ra Ra, Cachún, Cachún, Ra Ra, Goya ¡Universidad!’

¡Como no te voy a querer!

The PUMAS futbol team plays at Estadio Olimpico.

Beyond the University

UNAM manages a number of museums throughout the city and publishes Gaceta En Linea and Revista Digital.

UNAM is located in southern Mexico City. Metro access is from the Universidad and Copilco stations.

Museums

MUAC, Insurgentes Sur 3000

