Spotlight on the National Underground Railroad Network (UGRR) to Freedom Program

Nearly 700 sites in 39 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands provide insight into the diverse experiences of freedom seekers who bravely escaped slavery.

History
In 1998, legislation titled, the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Act of 1998, was passed, creating the Network to Freedom program. It’s mission, through collaboration with local, state and federal entities, as well as individuals and organizations, is to honor, preserve and promote the history of resistance to enslavement through escape and flight, which continues to inspire people worldwide. Through its mission, the Network to Freedom helps to advance the idea that all human beings embrace the right to self-determination and freedom from oppression.

Freedom Center (Cincinnati, Ohio)
freedomcenter.org@freedomcenter

Wikipedia
Underground Railroad

Planeta

USA
Freedom

