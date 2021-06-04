home Nature United Nations Environment Programme

United Nations Environment Programme

By Ron Mader   Posted in Nature
Posted on
Logo

The United Nations Environment Programmeunep.org – is an agency of United Nations and coordinates its environmental activities, assisting developing countries in implementing environmentally sound policies and practices.

Key Links
unenvironment.org
@unenvironment
Facebook
YouTube

History
It was founded by Maurice Strong, its first director, as a result of the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment (Stockholm Conference) in June 1972 and Environment has overall responsibility for environmental problems among United Nations agencies but international talks on specialized issues, such as addressing global warming or combating desertification, are overseen by other UN organizations, like the Bonn-based Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. UN Environment activities cover a wide range of issues regarding the atmosphere, marine and terrestrial ecosystems, environmental governance and green economy. It has played a significant role in developing international environmental conventions, promoting environmental science and information and illustrating the way those can be implemented in conjunction with policy, working on the development and implementation of policy with national governments, regional institutions in conjunction with environmental non-governmental organizations (NGOs). UN Environment has also been active in funding and implementing environment related development projects.

Embedded Tweets

Twitter

2021

World Environment Day 2021
Making Peace with Nature
Adaptation Gap Report 2020

Older Features

Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 ºC
UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2018

Planeta.com

World Environment Day
Champions of the Earth, aka #earthchamps
United Nations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.