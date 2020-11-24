UNESCO 2020

Spotlight on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2020

Key Links

unesco.org

unesco.org/new/en/communication-and-information

unesco.org/celebrations/international-days

@unesco

International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC)

2020 marks the 40th anniversary of @UNESCO International Programme for the Development of Communication. Join the special event November 24, 930am (CET). Follow the event on the UNESCO YouTube Channel

ipdc/40years

registration

@guyberger

Questions

Are there ways remote participants (viewers) can participate?

What are the Twitter handles of the speakers presenting during the anniversary event?

Is there an index of the media development projects supported by UNESCO’s International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC)?

COVID19

Imani Kikoti explains how Kilimanjaro National Park managing during the Covid-19 pandemic

Embedded Tweets

#COVID19 has forever changed our lives.



We must turn the lessons of this crisis into the foundation of a better future.



To do so, we must amplify #WomensVoices, all too often unheard.



Join #UNESCOForum and let's imagine together #TheWorldToCome.



➡️ https://t.co/mlPOYGDRYA pic.twitter.com/qqvItDzOF6 — UNESCO (@UNESCO) May 18, 2020

Background

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) – unesco.org – is a specialized agency of the United Nations. The purpose of UNESCO is to contribute to peace and security by promoting international collaboration through education, science, and culture in order to further universal respect for justice, the rule of law, and human rights along with fundamental freedoms proclaimed in the UN Charter.

2020-2021

Planeta.com