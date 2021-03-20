UNESCO Forum on Biodiversity

Artwork

Unesco: The year 2021 is a crucial year for biodiversity, during which new objectives and new commitments will be made for the coming decade. UNESCO, as a laboratory of ideas and a guardian organization of knowledge and know-how respectful of biodiversity, has an important role to play in helping to shape and fuel a dialogue on environmental challenges and their implications, both ethical and for peace in the world. This is the goal of its Biodiversity Forum to be held online on Wednesday March 24 from 1pm. The Biodiversity Forum will welcome prestigious guests from all over the world and various actors committed to the benefit of biodiversity.

The online event will be accessible in French and English and broadcast on UNESCO’s various online communication media and through partner media sites.

