UNESCO Forum on Biodiversity

Artwork
Unesco: The year 2021 is a crucial year for biodiversity, during which new objectives and new commitments will be made for the coming decade. UNESCO, as a laboratory of ideas and a guardian organization of knowledge and know-how respectful of biodiversity, has an important role to play in helping to shape and fuel a dialogue on environmental challenges and their implications, both ethical and for peace in the world. This is the goal of its Biodiversity Forum to be held online on Wednesday March 24 from 1pm. The Biodiversity Forum will welcome prestigious guests from all over the world and various actors committed to the benefit of biodiversity.
Key Links
en.unesco.org
Facebook
Videos
The online event will be accessible in French and English and broadcast on UNESCO’s various online communication media and through partner media sites.
- 01:00 pm – Inaugural session
Launch of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere programme: A Different Way of Living Together on Earth
- 02:00 pm – Session 1
Facing the Challenges: Climate, Biodiversity and Ocean
- 02:45 pm- Session 2
How to transform political, economic and citizen action through ocean knowledge?
- 04:00 pm – Session 3
Passing on our capacities for action and transformation: on the road to Kunming
Planeta