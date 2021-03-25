Logo
Spotlight: Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme, an intergovernmental scientific program, launched in 1971 by UNESCO, that aims to establish a scientific basis for the improvement of relationships among people and their environments.
- Will the programme’s name be changed to be more gender inclusive?
2021
2021 is the 50th Anniversary of UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Programme.
Background
The MAB programme is an intergovernmental scientific programme that aims to establish a scientific basis for enhancing the relationship between people and their environments. It combines the natural and social sciences with a view to improving human livelihoods and safeguarding natural and managed ecosystems, thus promoting innovative approaches to economic development that are socially and culturally appropriate and environmentally sustainable. The World Network of Biosphere Reserves currently counts 701 sites in 124 countries all over the world, including 21 transboundary sites.
