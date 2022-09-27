UN World Tourism Organization

Logo
The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) — unwto.org — is a specialized agency of the United Nations and the leading international organization in the field of tourism. It serves as a global forum for tourism policy issues and a practical source of tourism know-how. UNWTO is committed to the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (see: global goals), geared toward reducing poverty and fostering sustainable development.
UNWTO promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability and offers leadership and support to the sector in advancing knowledge and tourism policies worldwide.
UNWTO encourages the implementation of the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism.
