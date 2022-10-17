home Cities Urban Ecotourism

Urban Ecotourism

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Cities
Posted on
Photo: Wetlands Park (Some rights reserved)

Urban ecotourism = Ecotourism in cities

Ecotourism can happen anywhere the actions benefit locals and conservation.

City-based ecotourism is no more an oxymoron that flying to an ‘eco’ reserve. Check out the 2004 declaration which makes some good points about connecting urban and rural environments and playing off one another’s strengths.

Wild urban spaces: Rethinking ecotourism as a mass tourism product – Sudipta K Sarkar

Also see: Shēngtài Lǚyóu = Ecology Tourism

Urban ecotourism

Urban Ecotourism Declaration

