USA 2020 Election

Rolling coverage of the 2020 federal election in the USA featuring external links and features. This is not meant to be comprehensive, but the best we can do as interested participants. This page focuses on headlines as a timeline. We also review the election by candidates and topics.

Election results might be delayed … too early to call

Nevada

Listening

Late Night Live: Why Scientific American endorses Joe Biden – For the first time in Scientific American’s 175 year history the popular magazine has decided to endorse a candidate in the US Presidential election. Editor in Chief Laura Helmuth explains why it’s not Donald Trump.

Results coverage

When To Expect Election Results In Every State

Election forecast

How to vote

Elsewhere on the Web

February 3 Iowa

How do the Iowa caucuses work? A primer for the 2020 election

Did Trolls Try to Clog Phone Lines After Iowa Caucuses?

February 11 New Hampshire

February 22 Nevada

democratic-debate-nevada

February 29 South Carolina

March 3 Super Tuesday

March 10, Mini Super Tuesday

Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota

April

It’s the coronavirus, stupid – Politico

April 7 Wisconsin

Wisconsin Primary Voters Receive ‘I Voted’ Gravestones – The Onion

May

Vote. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 14, 2020

June

August

Ordinary Americans stole the show at this year’s Democratic convention – Vox

September

How Trump’s Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage

The People v. Donald J. Trump

The video of our billboard in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip now has over 1.5 million views. Thank you for helping us document Trump's failures both in real spaces and on https://t.co/slPbzapGwt, a site that we own because Trump was too incompetent to purchase it. pic.twitter.com/cw5Pd1WsZG — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 18, 2020

Debates

September 29 in Cleveland

October 15 in Miami

October 22 in Nashville

How Biden destroyed Trump’s TV ad ‘death star’

November 3 Federal Election

Quotable

Democracy is not a machine that can run by itself. It’s something that we all have to be part of. – Elizabeth Warren, Rachel Maddow January 6, 2020

Buzzwords

Democracy – Caucus – Caucus Tourism – Contested Convention – Coronavirus – Debate – Down Ballot – Nominee – President – Rally – Surge – Surging – Vice-President

September 2019 Debate

Tonight’s Democratic Debate: What Time Is It and How to Watch

5 big questions that will get answered at tonight’s debate

Amazon – Asylum – China – Climate Change – Corruption – Criminal Justice – Dagnabit – Democratic Socialism – Education – Environmental Justice – Environmental Services – Factory Farming – Flooding – Forever Wars – Health Care – Houston – Historically black colleges_and universities – Hurricanes – Insurance – Latin America – Living Wage – Migrants – Protesters – Quality of Life – Racism – Redlining – Regenerative Agriculture – Reparations – Resilience – Segregation – Socialism – Student Debt – Tariffs – Teachers – Venezuela – Veterans – Vote By Mail – Warming

Elsewhere

Securing the Vote Protecting American Democracy (2018)

Berrnie Sanders

It’s not good enough that you just have the constitutional right to vote (that’s good!), to protest (that’s great!), to assemble (that’s wonderful!), and freedom of religion (great!). What we have got to be talking about, Roosevelt said in 1944, is that economic rights are human rights, and that means you are entitled, as an American, to decent housing, to decent health care, to a decent job, to a decent retirement. Economic rights are human rights, and you’re not going to be a really free person unless we guarantee those rights. That was an extraordinarily profound statement! What I tried to do in the 2020 campaign is talk about Roosevelt’s 1944 speech and how we make it relevant to the year 2020. https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/bernie-sanders-2020-convention/

Wikipedia

2020 United States presidential election

Hatch Act of 1939

