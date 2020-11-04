USA 2020 Election

USA Flag
Rolling coverage of the 2020 federal election in the USA featuring external links and features. This is not meant to be comprehensive, but the best we can do as interested participants. This page focuses on headlines as a timeline. We also review the election by candidates and topics.
Election results might be delayed … too early to call
Late Night Live: Why Scientific American endorses Joe Biden – For the first time in Scientific American’s 175 year history the popular magazine has decided to endorse a candidate in the US Presidential election. Editor in Chief Laura Helmuth explains why it’s not Donald Trump.
When To Expect Election Results In Every State
February 3 Iowa
How do the Iowa caucuses work? A primer for the 2020 election
Did Trolls Try to Clog Phone Lines After Iowa Caucuses?
February 11 New Hampshire
February 22 Nevada
democratic-debate-nevada
February 29 South Carolina
March 3 Super Tuesday
March 10, Mini Super Tuesday
Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota
It’s the coronavirus, stupid – Politico
April 7 Wisconsin
Wisconsin Primary Voters Receive ‘I Voted’ Gravestones – The Onion
Ordinary Americans stole the show at this year’s Democratic convention – Vox
How Trump’s Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage
The People v. Donald J. Trump
September 29 in Cleveland
October 15 in Miami
October 22 in Nashville
How Biden destroyed Trump’s TV ad ‘death star’
November 3 Federal Election
Democracy is not a machine that can run by itself. It’s something that we all have to be part of. – Elizabeth Warren, Rachel Maddow January 6, 2020
Democracy – Caucus – Caucus Tourism – Contested Convention – Coronavirus – Debate – Down Ballot – Nominee – President – Rally – Surge – Surging – Vice-President
Tonight’s Democratic Debate: What Time Is It and How to Watch
5 big questions that will get answered at tonight’s debate
Scholz Garten will host Democratic Debate watch party Thursday night
Amazon – Asylum – China – Climate Change – Corruption – Criminal Justice – Dagnabit – Democratic Socialism – Education – Environmental Justice – Environmental Services – Factory Farming – Flooding – Forever Wars – Health Care – Houston – Historically black colleges_and universities – Hurricanes – Insurance – Latin America – Living Wage – Migrants – Protesters – Quality of Life – Racism – Redlining – Regenerative Agriculture – Reparations – Resilience – Segregation – Socialism – Student Debt – Tariffs – Teachers – Venezuela – Veterans – Vote By Mail – Warming
Securing the Vote Protecting American Democracy (2018)
Berrnie Sanders
It’s not good enough that you just have the constitutional right to vote (that’s good!), to protest (that’s great!), to assemble (that’s wonderful!), and freedom of religion (great!). What we have got to be talking about, Roosevelt said in 1944, is that economic rights are human rights, and that means you are entitled, as an American, to decent housing, to decent health care, to a decent job, to a decent retirement. Economic rights are human rights, and you’re not going to be a really free person unless we guarantee those rights. That was an extraordinarily profound statement! What I tried to do in the 2020 campaign is talk about Roosevelt’s 1944 speech and how we make it relevant to the year 2020. https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/bernie-sanders-2020-convention/
2020 United States presidential election
