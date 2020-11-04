home 2020, USA USA 2020 Election

Rolling coverage of the 2020 federal election in the USA featuring external links and features. This is not meant to be comprehensive, but the best we can do as interested participants. This page focuses on headlines as a timeline. We also review the election by candidates and topics.

Election results might be delayed … too early to call

Nevada
thenevadaindependent.com/election/2020/stories

Listening

Late Night Live: Why Scientific American endorses Joe Biden – For the first time in Scientific American’s 175 year history the popular magazine has decided to endorse a candidate in the US Presidential election. Editor in Chief Laura Helmuth explains why it’s not Donald Trump.

538
Results coverage
When To Expect Election Results In Every State
Election forecast
How to vote

Economist
https://projects.economist.com/us-2020-forecast
https://projects.economist.com/us-2020-forecast/president

Politico
politico.com

debates.org
iwillvote.com
morningconsult.com/exit-polling-live-updates

February 3 Iowa
How do the Iowa caucuses work? A primer for the 2020 election
Did Trolls Try to Clog Phone Lines After Iowa Caucuses?

February 11 New Hampshire

February 22 Nevada
https://youtu.be/mvAPO_VV0uA
democratic-debate-nevada
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/02/factchecking-the-las-vegas-democratic-debate/

February 29 South Carolina

March 3 Super Tuesday
Ballotpedia

March 10, Mini Super Tuesday
Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota
Politico
538

April
It’s the coronavirus, stupid – Politico

April 7 Wisconsin
Wisconsin Primary Voters Receive ‘I Voted’ Gravestones – The Onion
https://twitter.com/TheOnion/status/1247581001079021570

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/24/trump-poll-2020-205722

May
https://www.msnbc.com/the-last-word/watch/-mourning-in-america-ad-sets-off-trump-rage-tweeting-83066437756

June
https://twitter.com/sarahcpr/status/1276623987624366080

August

As Democratic & Republican Conventions Go Virtual, Networks Wonder If Some Changes Will Be For Good
How To Watch Tonight’s Democratic National Convention Online & On TV

Ordinary Americans stole the show at this year’s Democratic convention – Vox

September

How Trump’s Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage
The People v. Donald J. Trump

https://youTube.com/demconvention

https://facebook.com/demconvention
https://twitter.com/demconvention

Debates

September 29 in Cleveland

October 15 in Miami

October 22 in Nashville

How Biden destroyed Trump’s TV ad ‘death star’

November 3 Federal Election

Quotable
Democracy is not a machine that can run by itself. It’s something that we all have to be part of. – Elizabeth Warren, Rachel Maddow January 6, 2020

Buzzwords
Democracy – Caucus – Caucus Tourism – Contested Convention – Coronavirus – Debate – Down Ballot – Nominee – President – Rally – Surge – Surging – Vice-President

September 2019 Debate
https://fivethirtyeight.com/live-blog/abc-news-democratic-debate
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/09/12/democratic-debate-highlights-2019-1493625
Tonight’s Democratic Debate: What Time Is It and How to Watch
5 big questions that will get answered at tonight’s debate
https://www.wibc.com/sites/g/files/exi441/f/201909/hndemocraticdebate_2020_bingo.pdf
Scholz Garten will host Democratic Debate watch party Thursday night
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/heres-whos-qualified-for-the-third-debate-and-whos-on-the-bubble/
https://www.politico.com/2020-election/candidates-views-on-the-issues/

Amazon – Asylum – China – Climate Change – Corruption – Criminal Justice – Dagnabit – Democratic Socialism – Education – Environmental Justice – Environmental Services – Factory Farming – Flooding – Forever Wars – Health Care – Houston – Historically black colleges_and universities – Hurricanes – Insurance – Latin America – Living Wage – Migrants – Protesters – Quality of Life – Racism – Redlining – Regenerative Agriculture – Reparations – Resilience – Segregation – Socialism – Student Debt – Tariffs – Teachers – Venezuela – Veterans – Vote By Mail – Warming

Elsewhere
polilit.com

Securing the Vote Protecting American Democracy (2018)

Berrnie Sanders

It’s not good enough that you just have the constitutional right to vote (that’s good!), to protest (that’s great!), to assemble (that’s wonderful!), and freedom of religion (great!). What we have got to be talking about, Roosevelt said in 1944, is that economic rights are human rights, and that means you are entitled, as an American, to decent housing, to decent health care, to a decent job, to a decent retirement. Economic rights are human rights, and you’re not going to be a really free person unless we guarantee those rights. That was an extraordinarily profound statement! What I tried to do in the 2020 campaign is talk about Roosevelt’s 1944 speech and how we make it relevant to the year 2020. https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/bernie-sanders-2020-convention/

Wikipedia
2020 United States presidential election

Hatch Act of 1939

Planeta.com

USA 2020 Election: Topics
USA
USA Politics
USA Links
Washington, DC
Elections
Politics
Virtual Convention
Coronavirus, aka COVID19

