Rolling coverage of the impeachments of Donald Trump:

February 2021

The Senate has acquitted Trump of inciting an insurrection

Live updates: Day 1 of Trump’s second impeachment trial

January 2021

Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers

April 2020

Trump fires intelligence community watchdog who defied him on whistleblower complaint – Politico

https://boingboing.net/2020/02/12/a-calvinesque-and-hobbesian-lo-9.html

Insider hired @anthony_delcol and @joshadams — two accomplished comics creators — to tell this story.



In September 2019, Speaker Pelosi announced articles of impeachment would be drafted for Donald Trump.



Here's how they got there. https://t.co/rP1VZNPSda pic.twitter.com/hDBDg5XxOa — Insider (@thisisinsider) February 27, 2020

February 5

https://www.npr.org/2020/02/05/801429948/not-guilty-trump-acquitted-on-2-articles-of-impeachment-as-historic-trial-closes

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/05/trump-impeachment-vote-110805

January 31

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jan/31/republicans-impeachment-trump-richard-wolffe

In today's @Courtartist sketches:

– Murkowski's consequential "no" vote

– Kyrsten Sinema's white cloak dress

– Protesters' pleas for witnesseshttps://t.co/IlJMxMGiSJ pic.twitter.com/QDlQkAtjvY — NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) February 1, 2020

January 30

https://youtu.be/xqTn2cc91Sc

What C-SPAN Can’t Show Us at the Trump Impeachment Trial – New Yorker

https://fivethirtyeight.com/live-blog/trump-impeachment-senate-trial-live-01-22/

‘It’s going to be devastating’: Senators gear up for no-talking, no-electronics impeachment trial rules – CNN

McConnell ready to start impeachment trial with partisan power play – Politico

This is the official US Senate question form that will be used during the question-and-answer portion of the impeachment trial https://t.co/p8QVCiBV4f — CNN International (@cnni) January 28, 2020

Senators' question cards for Senate impeachment trial of President Trump being held during the second session of 116th Congress. pic.twitter.com/crk8k8zayM — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 29, 2020

Earlier, 2019

December 18, 2019

Top moments from historic House impeachment debate

Full Report: Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry (PDF)

https://intelligence.house.gov/report

Read: The House Intelligence Committee report on the Trump impeachment inquiry

House intelligence committee Democrats release Trump impeachment report

‘The answer is yes’: Sondland affirms ‘quid pro quo’ in Ukraine dealings

Sondland testifies quid pro quo in Ukraine was real and widely known

The Constitution Doesn’t Give Presidents Any Protections During Impeachment

How to impeach a president – Politico

“Let's not forget the situation that Ukraine is in and what this actually does to our leadership role in the world,” says @RepJayapal https://t.co/kLr9yFoRPE — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) November 20, 2019

CLIP: @RepAlGreen: "I rise today…to call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America for obstruction of justice." pic.twitter.com/k3OMGcZbEF — CSPAN (@cspan) May 17, 2017

Elizabeth Drew, a journalist who covered Watergate, writes, "An impeachment process against President Trump now seems inescapable." https://t.co/VHy6DghO6Z — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 28, 2018

Abuse of Power – Constitution – House of Representatives – Impeachment – Question Period – Quid Pro Quo – Senate – Ukraine – White House

Senate

Impeachment = If a federal official commits a crime or otherwise acts improperly, the House of Representatives may impeach—formally charge—that official. If the official subsequently is convicted in a Senate impeachment trial, he is removed from office.

Wikipedia

Impeachment of Donald Trump

