Rolling coverage of the USA in 2020:
January
Transcript: NPR’s Full Interview With Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo
Secretary Michael R. Pompeo With Mary Louise Kelly of NPR’s All Things Considered
February
Trump credits economic progress to environmental rollbacks
Pelosi rips up Trump speech at conclusion of State of the Union
March
The U.S. isn’t ready for what’s about to happen – Atlantic
Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US – BBC
April
May
Protest and pain: The killing of George Floyd – MPR News
Trump signs order removing environmental review of major projects – The Hill
September
Global perception of US falls to two-decade low
Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral
October
NYT: Vegas connections helped Trump engineer $21M windfall during 2016 race
