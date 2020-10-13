USA Flag

Rolling coverage of the USA in 2020:

January

Transcript: NPR’s Full Interview With Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo With Mary Louise Kelly of NPR’s All Things Considered



Mike Pompeo — who refused a House subpoena — would be a top witness for Democrats in the impeachment trial.



He is not set to testify, but he spoke to @NPRKelly. She asked the secretary of state if he would defend Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: pic.twitter.com/1YoGWOSdqb — Morning Edition (@MorningEdition) January 24, 2020

February

https://thehill.com/homenews/news/483600-the-hills-review-of-john-solomons-columns-on-ukraine

Trump credits economic progress to environmental rollbacks

Pelosi rips up Trump speech at conclusion of State of the Union





"Some senior agents said they can’t help but blame the current state of the Border Patrol on the Douglas agents for fostering a culture that favored loyalty over competency." My new deep dive into a group some BP agents call the "Douglas mafia" https://t.co/RsZjxxGgvu — Melissa del Bosque (@MelissaLaLinea) February 10, 2020

BREAKING: Dow Jones Industrial Average records worst point drop ever on record, plummeting nearly 1,200 points https://t.co/T8yrpR8LHE pic.twitter.com/EaOeKgC34O — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) February 27, 2020

March

The U.S. isn’t ready for what’s about to happen – Atlantic

Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US – BBC

https://twitter.com/weatherchannel/status/1234923245780054016



April

No time for love like now

https://youtu.be/wCHfdpbyY84

May

Protest and pain: The killing of George Floyd – MPR News

Trump signs order removing environmental review of major projects – The Hill

Nightly News

Antibody – Better Days Ahead – Breaking News – Connect – Contact Tracing – Coronavirus – COVID19 – Crisis – Dairy Farmers – Death Toll – Disaster – Easter – Endorse – Farmers – Fire – Food – Food Banks – Heartwarming – Hotspots – ICU – Nightly News – Nightmare – Normal – Pandemic – Physical Distancing – Reopen – Scale Up – Stimulus Check – Storm – Taxes – Testing – Tornado – USA – Ventilator – Virus – White House – Wind Alerts

September

Global perception of US falls to two-decade low

Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral

October

NYT: Vegas connections helped Trump engineer $21M windfall during 2016 race

Planeta