January 6, 2021 Insurrection in Washington, DC

Photo: National Guard, Virginia NG at the Capitol (Some rights reserved)
Reflections on the January 2021 insurrection and riots in Washington, DC
Jan. 6 Protest Organizers Say They Participated in ‘Dozens’ of Planning Meetings With Members of Congress and White House Staff – Rolling Stone
‘So, So Angry’: Reporters Who Survived the Capitol Riot Are Still Struggling
Anonymous Capitol Police letter to spur support for Jan. 6 probe causes stir
‘A normal tourist day’: Diverging views on Capitol riot on display before Congress – USA Today
Insurrection and the Internet – InternetNZ
The Senate has acquitted Trump of inciting an insurrection
The Psychedelic Guru Who Stormed The Capitol
Everything Is Different Now – The Atlantic
Worst Revolution Ever – The Atlantic
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls on President Trump to resign, questions her future as a Republican – ADN
Derrick Evans resigns W.Va. House after entering U.S. Capitol with mob
FBI arrests man who posted photo of himself with feet up in Pelosi’s office
Capitol rioters planned for weeks in plain sight. The police weren’t ready
The Confederacy Finally Stormed the Capitol
‘He screwed the country’: Trump loyalty disintegrates
Congress certifies Biden’s win after day of chaos and violence – Politico
Biden victory confirmed after four die amid Capitol riot – BBC
Trump mob overruns Capitol – Axios
Twitter, Facebook lock Trump out, warn of ‘permanent suspension’
On the Chaos and Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol
A Trump supporter called C-SPAN in tears to ask if her president had lied to her
Trump supporters storm the US Capitol: The latest
Networks See Spike In Viewers As Capitol Siege Played Out; CNN Has Most-Watched Day In Its History
Google Maps
But we must not imitate and escalate what we repudiate.
– Mitch McConnell
House committee holds first public hearing on the January 6 Capitol insurrection – USA TODAY
Capitol Riot: How January 6 and Donald Trump changed America forever
January 6th: Did It Even Happen?! (Spoiler: Yes) – The Daily Show
