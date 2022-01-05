January 6, 2021 Insurrection in Washington, DC

Photo: National Guard, Virginia NG at the Capitol (Some rights reserved)

Reflections on the January 2021 insurrection and riots in Washington, DC

Headlines

Jan. 6 Protest Organizers Say They Participated in ‘Dozens’ of Planning Meetings With Members of Congress and White House Staff – Rolling Stone

‘So, So Angry’: Reporters Who Survived the Capitol Riot Are Still Struggling

Anonymous Capitol Police letter to spur support for Jan. 6 probe causes stir

‘A normal tourist day’: Diverging views on Capitol riot on display before Congress – USA Today

Insurrection and the Internet – InternetNZ

The Senate has acquitted Trump of inciting an insurrection

The Psychedelic Guru Who Stormed The Capitol

Everything Is Different Now – The Atlantic

Worst Revolution Ever – The Atlantic

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls on President Trump to resign, questions her future as a Republican – ADN

Derrick Evans resigns W.Va. House after entering U.S. Capitol with mob

FBI arrests man who posted photo of himself with feet up in Pelosi’s office

Capitol rioters planned for weeks in plain sight. The police weren’t ready

The Confederacy Finally Stormed the Capitol

‘He screwed the country’: Trump loyalty disintegrates

Congress certifies Biden’s win after day of chaos and violence – Politico

Biden victory confirmed after four die amid Capitol riot – BBC

Trump mob overruns Capitol – Axios

Twitter, Facebook lock Trump out, warn of ‘permanent suspension’

On the Chaos and Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

A Trump supporter called C-SPAN in tears to ask if her president had lied to her

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol: The latest

Networks See Spike In Viewers As Capitol Siege Played Out; CNN Has Most-Watched Day In Its History

Soundbytes

But we must not imitate and escalate what we repudiate.

– Mitch McConnell

Capitol Vote

We’re back live blogging to cover the vote in Congress: https://t.co/NFs5ZBBfmV — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) January 7, 2021

It's intensely screwed up and perverse that Mitch McConnell is the one who ends up making the Aaron Sorkin speech. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 6, 2021

Insurrection

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. — FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021

Scenes from today's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists. https://t.co/Bm1CO4xD6p pic.twitter.com/K5a5hMrPYZ — NPR (@NPR) January 7, 2021

Chyrons: the sotto voce of news. pic.twitter.com/XsFu5ii9lB — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) January 6, 2021

The chaos that has erupted in the United States Capitol is the opposite of patriotic — it is undemocratic and un-American. I am praying for the safety of Nevada's federal delegation, all congressional members and staff, & law enforcement officers. This must stop. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 6, 2021

We have an enormous illiberal-autocratic-extremist problem in American Law enforcement. The Capitol Police is ground zero- obviously. The floor of the House and Senate were breached. No shots were fired. They retreated and surrendered. What a dishonorable moment — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 7, 2021

Today, we were again reminded that the designation of a peaceful protest is one made by law enforcement and the state. https://t.co/kJNhf8SHXA — The New Republic (@newrepublic) January 7, 2021

The man directly responsible for the chaos of today is Donald Trump, who has made it clear that he will do anything to remain in power – including insurrection and inciting violence. Trump will go down in history as the worst and most dangerous president in history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 6, 2021

The Guy Who Flew a Confederate Flag in the Capitol Has Predictably Surrendered https://t.co/z69xFhoU9y — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 14, 2021

Late Night

James Corden reflects on today's terrible events at the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/ysSMxV7QGV — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 7, 2021

The Late Show will be LIVE tonight. And hopefully, so will democracy. 11:35 on CBS. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 7, 2021

International

Don’t be surprised. Chaos and anarchy is how the US “brings democracy” to other countries, too. — The Tico Times (@TheTicoTimes) January 6, 2021

On 6 January 2021, a crowd of Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol building. Our Senior Policy Advisor, James Ting-Edwards takes a look at the online response, including the decisions by Facebook and Twitter to remove Trump from their services.



👉 https://t.co/J1JNVQ4Nms pic.twitter.com/oyJE3123Dz — InternetNZ | Ipurangi Aotearoa (@InternetNZ) February 23, 2021

Videos

House committee holds first public hearing on the January 6 Capitol insurrection – USA TODAY

Capitol Riot: How January 6 and Donald Trump changed America forever

Hey, Republicans

Biden condemns

Inside the US Capitol

Olbermann vs. Trump

January 6th: Did It Even Happen?! (Spoiler: Yes) – The Daily Show

Bingo

